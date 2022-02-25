Andhra Pradesh: 12 students from Nellore stranded in Ukraine

Nellore: Nearly 12 students from Nellore district are pursuing medical education in Ukraine and they are worried about their condition and are safeguarding in bunkers and other places. They sought assistance from the Central and State Governments to shift them from the country. Some parents are appealing to the state government to move their children to India or at least provide safety in the country till the situation was normalized.

Some are studying at Kharkiv National Medical University and others close to the capital city and are now communicating with their parents and well-wishers through video calls. Vishal from Haranathapuram, Tabassum from Ravindra Nagar, Syamanth from Netaji Nagar, Varalakshmi and Sri Chaitanya Teja from Kondayapalem; Sai Sudhakar Reddy from Venkatachalam, Narasimha Teja from Vinjamuru town, Gangineni Jaswant from Anantasagaram, Ch Likith, Jwala Bhanumathi from Kavali town were among them.

Further, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu asked Tahsildars of all mandals to check for data of students who stranded in Ukraine. The number of students may increase if all details are available. State government arranged a help line number 0863-2340678, Whatsapp: 8500027678 and email: [email protected]; [email protected]