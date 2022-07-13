Andhra Pradesh: 125-ft statue to be installed by Ambedkar Jayanti

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Works of Ambedkar Memorial at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada have been going on a brisk pace and the 125-ft statue would be installed as per the schedule since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is particular to inaugurate the Memorial on the next Ambedkar Jayanti, said Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna.

He reviewed the memorial work at the secretariat here on Tuesday.

Ambedkar Statue Committee will visit Delhi in August to oversee the development in the preparation of the statue there. The committee had already suggested various changes in the preparation of the statue at various stages. As per the suggestions of the committee, final shape to the statue was prepared.

The committee will once again visit Delhi in August to see the final models of the statue which were prepared with clay and wax. The Minister instructed the officials to bring to his notice if they come across any problem in the works undertaken for the Memorial. Social welfare department secretary MM Nayak, director K Harshavardhan, APIIC superintending engineer Nagaraju and others participated.