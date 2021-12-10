Andhra Pradesh: 22 injured as tractor overturned in Vizianagaram, 6 critical

A ghastly road accident took place in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh where a tractor carrying passengers for a wedding event overturned near Chamalapalli leaving twenty-two people seriously injured. The doctors said the condition of the six was critical.



Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were shifted to Gajapatinagar PHC and seriously injured were rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, police said.

The injured were identified as residents of Chintadavalasa village in Mentada mandal. The accident took place while returning in a tractor to attend a wedding in Rachakindam. Police said there were 35 people in the tractor at the time of the accident and asserted that a case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.