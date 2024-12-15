New diet plan rolled out at welfare hostels

Khammam/ Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir) / Nagarkurnool/ Wanaparthy : Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy unveiled the new diet programme at the Tribal Gurukul Boys’ School and College in Thirumalayapalem Mandal, Mahmadapuram, Paleru Constituency. The minister said that in the last ten years, the previous government did not care about the children of the poor, and during Indiramma’s reign, the diet charges for hostel students were increased by forty percent and cosmetic charges by 250 %.

Meanwhile, in Madhira (Khammam) Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu squarely blamed the previous BRS rulers for the poor health of residential school students. He launched the diet menu at Bonakal Mahatma Jyothiba Pule Residential School in Madhira constituency. “Our government cleared the Mess bills that were kept pending for months together by the BRS rulers. This is an indication of People’s government’s commitment towards students’ future,” he said.

“The increase in diet and cosmetic charges will significantly benefit lakhs of students studying in BC, SC, and ST welfare hostels, as well as gurukul schools across the state,” Minister for Tourism and Culture, Jupally Krishna Rao. On Saturday, the Minister, along with Kollapur Municipal Chairperson Mekala Ramya and various department officials, launched the new Diet Plan at the Social Welfare Department Girls’ Residential School in Kollapur town, Nagarkurnool district.

In Khammam, CP Sunil Dutt launched the programme at the Telangana Minority Girls Residential School and College on Gollagudem Road in Khammam Urban Mandal on Saturday.

MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy led the inaugural celebrations of the Diet Menu at the Telangana Girls’ Gurukulam in the town center in Choutuppal.

“The government is making significant investments in students’ welfare and future, and students must utilize these opportunities to achieve success,” said Wanaparthy Collector Adarsh Surabhi at the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Marrikunta on Saturday.