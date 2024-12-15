Chandrababu to Inspect Polavaram project amid security measures tomorrow

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the Polavaram Project on Monday, marking his second visit to the site since reclaiming office after the 2024 AP Assembly elections. This follows his inaugural visit on June 17, 2023, when he reviewed the project’s progress and engaged with contractors and officials.e

Due to security concerns surrounding the Chief Minister's visit, local police have implemented temporary restrictions on the Papikondala excursion. As a result, all private tourism boats, including 14 private vessels and one tourism boat, have been ordered to suspend operations on Sunday and Monday.

During his visit, Naidu aims to gather detailed updates on the project, with particular emphasis on the construction of the diaphragm wall. Engineers will provide insights regarding the initiation of work on a new diaphragm wall set to commence on January 2, 2024.

In preparation for the visit, the Eluru district administration has heightened its alert level. District Collector Vetri Selvi and SP Pratap Shiva Kishore conducted an inspection of the Polavaram project site on Saturday to oversee arrangements. Additionally, they coordinated with the staff from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to ensure all necessary precautions are taken for a smooth visit.

The local administration has been instructed to take all measures required to prevent any disruptions or incidents during the Chief Minister's inspection, with an extensive review of the areas to be toured by Naidu. A convoy trail run was also carried out to ensure seamless transit.

As Chandrababu Naidu prepares to engage with officials and assess the status of the Polavaram Project, significant efforts are being made to facilitate a secure and informative visit.