HRF demands for nation-wide caste census

Anantapur : The 10th conference of Human Rights Forum (HRF) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana began at Apple Function Hall here on Saturday. 144 HRF delegates from both the States attended the first day of the two-day conference and reviewed work over the last two years, and formulated rights activity for the upcoming two years.

The meeting began with an address by the President of the Conference Reception Committee, M Geyanand (ex-MLC). Fraternal organisations Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) from Karnataka and Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) from Andhra Pradesh extended their solidarity to the conference.

The general body passed the following resolutions, including demand for a nation-wide caste census, implementation of proportionate reservations, cancellation of all agreements India entered with Israel, the government must end attacks of religious places of minorities, roll back of the New Education Policy - 2020 immediately and others.

The meeting condemned police brutality against farmers and farm labourers protesting on the borders of Delhi for minimum support price (MSP), loan waiver, and social pensions for agricultural labourers. The also demanded that Telangana police should immediately withdraw cases against the protesting farmers of Lagacharla, Dilawarpur, and Chittanoor. The leaders urged both the Telugu State governments to implement loan waiver and other welfare schemes for tenant farmers. ‘The government should stop being a land broker forcefully acquiring land from farmers and handing it over to private industrialists. Telangana government should fulfill its promise of recognising land rights of Podu cultivators. Assigned land holders should be given permanent titles. Both the governments should put an end to Ethanol Plants that destroy food security.’

The meeting demanded the AP government to scrap all the agreements it made with Adani Green Energy Limited with immediate effect; to allot captive mines to Vishakapatnam Steel Plant; and the government should provide necessary financial support to the plant, and to stop plans to privatise the plant.

Later in the evening, the delegates took out a rally from the venue to Saptagiri Circle in the town, raising various slogans in defence of democracy.

The General Body elected State committees for both the States. KV Jagannadha Rao from Srikakulam was elected as AP State president and Y Rajesh from Amalapuram was elected general secretary.

Atram Bhujanga Rao from Utnur was elected Telangana State president and Dr S Thirupataiah from Jammikunta as general secretary. K Anuradha from Visakhapatnam was elected as Publications Editor of HRF.