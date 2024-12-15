CM Revanth petitions for change in Paleru rly line

Khammam : The proposed new railway lines through the Paleru constituency are raising concerns among residents and farmers, who fear severe losses to their livelihoods. Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy, addressing these issues, took the matter to Delhi, where he, along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a delegation of Congress MPs, met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

While appreciating the prioritisation of railway network development in the State, the CM highlighted the local difficulties caused by the planned lines. Paleru MLA and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also underscored the impact on farmers and communities, particularly Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minorities, who depend on agricultural land for their livelihood.

The Dornakal-Miryalaguda-Gadwal railway line, proposed by the Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA), is set to pass through fertile lands and prime areas in Paleru constituency, causing significant disruption. MP Raghuram Reddy stressed that the alternative route from Dornakal via Papad Pally and Janpahad (Miryalaguda) would still run entirely through Paleru, leading to irreparable losses.

Raghuram Reddy also pointed out that the third railway line construction in Khammam is nearing completion and connects six national highways. He suggested exploring alternative routes to avoid further damage to the constituency.

Highlighting the land prices in SUDA, ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 4 crore, the MP noted that the new line would impose heavy financial burdens on residents.

Several Congress MPs, including Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Porika Balaram Nayak, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and government advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali, attended the meeting. Former MP Hanmantha Rao also participated.