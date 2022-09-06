Andhra Pradesh: 30 students fell ill at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakinada, shifted to hospital

As many as 30 Kendriya Vidyalaya school children in Kakinada fell unconscious due to suffocation in the 5th and 6th classrooms. They were shifted to a private hospital in Kolyapakala. Teachers and students are not able to clearly explain the causes of illness while the parents of students are worried about what happened to their children.



With the screams of students and parents, there was a heartbreaking situation in the locality. However, the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya who fell ill are receiving treatment at GGH and are currently recovering. Doctors collected blood samples to find out the causes of the student's illness

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana inquired about the incident of Kendriya Vidyalaya students falling ill. The Minister spoke to Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla on phone and directed to send the higher officials to the spot and take necessary action.