Andhra Pradesh: 70 gates lifted at Prakasam barrage following heavy inflow

As the inflow to the Vijayawada Prakasam Barrage is increasing tremendously, 70 gates were lifted and water being released into the sea. As much as 3,472 cusecs of water is being discharged into the sea. According to the irrigation officials, the total outflow into the barrage was 7,71,551 cusecs while the inflow was 7,65,023 cusecs. Authorities were alerted as there is the possibility of flood water of 9 lakh cusecs coming to Prakasam Barrage.

Meanwhile, residents of Lanka villages and landlocked people were evacuated to rehabilitation centers. For this, the number of rehabilitation centers has been increased. So far, 5,025 people from 1,736 families have been relocated to rehabilitation centers, officials told.

With heavy rains shattered the Andhra Pradesh leading to a huge loss, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to support Andhra Pradesh, which was badly affected by heavy rains and floods. He sought financial assistance for flood relief. According to a preliminary estimate in AP, Rs 4,450 crore worth of property had been damaged and Rs 1,000 crore should be sanctioned for immediate relief. He also requested that a central team be sent to the Andhra Pradesh to assess the damage. Jagan pointed out that the state, which was already financially damaged due to the coronavirus, had been severely damaged with the floods.

On the other hand, the Low pressure is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Monday and strengthen further by Tuesday while surface trough of up to 5.8 km was formed in the west central Bay of Bengal region near the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, heavy rains are likely for four days in most parts of Telugu states, including Hyderabad. Heavy to moderate rains are expected on Sunday and heavy rains on Monday in southern Telangana districts mainly on Tuesday and Wednesday. People are advised to be vigilant as the rains are expected to pick up again.