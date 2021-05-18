Andhra Pradesh: 90,000 fever cases detected so far in survey

Amaravati: The state government which has taken upfever surveyto prevent the increasing demand for beds in Covid hospitals in the state identified 90,000 people suffering from fever and conducted Covid tests. The officials sent the results to those who are found with Covid positive symptoms and supplied home isolation kits to control the spread of disease at initial stage and to reduce burden on Covid hospitals.

Principle secretary of medical and health Anil Kumar Singhal said on Tuesday that the state government has been using the existing volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers to identify the fever cases. He said the early detection of fever cases will help to detect the Covid positive cases and to prevent spread of Covid. He said doctors will provide medical assistance to those who are in home isolation.

The principle secretary said the state government decided to continue the fever survey for some more days. He said 80 metric tonnes of oxygen will arrive through oxygen express from Jamnagar on Wednesday. Another 120 MT will arrive from Rourkela, he said adding oxygen reserves in the state had increased in the past two days .