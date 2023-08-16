Andhra Pradesh: A clash in the game led to death of one in Visakhapatnam

A tragic incident occurred in Maddilapalem Pithapuram Colony in Visakhapatnam where a clash between two youths resulted in the loss of one life. The youngsters, who were playing a Ludo game together, engaged in a violent altercation over a minor dispute that arose during the game. As a consequence, a young man named Narayana Rao (28) lost his life on the spot.

According to the information provided by MVP CI Malleswara Rao, Narayana Rao, a resident of Gavaraveedhi in the Automotive area, and R. Rambabu (29) from Maddilapalem Pithapuram Colony were friends. Rambabu, who is married, works as a car driver, while Narayana Rao, who is unmarried, is involved in painting work.

On Tuesday afternoon, they were playing Ludo game for betting near Pithapuram Colony Market Center. During the game, a fight broke out between them. When Narayana Rao kicked the game items, Rambabu became angry and pushed him forcefully. Tragically, Narayana Rao fell backwards and suffered a fatal blow to the back of his head, hitting a cement pile. His body was subsequently taken to KGH for postmortem examination. The police are actively searching for the accused, Rambabu.