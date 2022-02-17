Andhra Pradesh: A committee set up on movie ticket prices to meet today, official decision likely

It is a known fact that the controversy over movie ticket prices has been continuing for the last year. There is uproar from a section of Tollywood that demanded the hike in ticket prices. A committee was also set up on the directions of the AP High Court to decide on the movie ticket prices, which will meet today (February 17). The meeting will be held at 11.30 am at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. The committee will then submit a report to the government on pricing.



Meanwhile, if the government decides on the ticket price hike based on the committee report, Pawan Kalyan's latest film Bheemla Nayak, which will be released on the 25th of this month, will get the first benefit.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi-led film delegation and others continue to meet CM Jagan on the issue of ticket prices in the AP. However, there was clear statement has been made so far. The MAA President Manchu Vishnu met AP CM YS Jagan regarding issues in the film industry.

It is learned that some people have already gone to court challenging the GO 35 issued by the government to revise movie ticket rates. In this context, the curiosity begins as to what the committee would decide today.