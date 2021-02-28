Andhra Pradesh: A major accident averted by alerted driver as an RTC bus jerks in Adoni

A major accident was averted amid an RTC bus driver's presence of mind at the time of danger and saved the 25 passengers. Going into details, an RTC ordinary bus with 25 people left for Meliganur from Adoni bus stand in Kurnool district on Saturday morning.

In this backdrop, the bus jerked as it approached Kuppagal. Vigilant conductor Laxmanna looked towards driver Bassaiah and noticed that the driver collapsed in the driving seat. However he tried to alert the driver by shouting loudly.

Meanwhile, the passengers also reached the driver's seat and shouted in order to alert the driver. The driver, recognising the danger, acted in a timely manner and removed the foot from accelerator and applied the brakes. The bus travelled for some distance and stopped.

The conductor immediately informed 108 and the driver was rushed to Adoni Government Area Hospital. He was treated by doctors who diagnosed him with an increase in Blood Pressure.