Andhra Pradesh: ACB sleuths arrest four officials under bribery charges

The ACB caught four of the government officials in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. ACB team headed by DCB Kumar Vishwajit has released the details to the media. According to the complaint lodged by the victims, the two town police have registered a case against Gopal Reddy and Adinarayana Reddy, managers of Chandrakant Chitfunds, formerly located at Bhopal complex in Kurnool. RCM Ramaiah Naidu has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the case.

In the past, the CI had taken Rs. 1 Lakh bribe to save Adinarayana Reddy to prevent the arrest. Gopal Reddy complained to the ACB that he was demanding a bribe again. A case was registered against them, and they were produced before the ACB court.

Also in the Vijayanagaram district, ICDS CDPO Potala Manamma was caught demanding bribe from Adhari Suresh Kumar and S. Ramanababu who supply vegetables to the Anganwadi centres. In a desperate situation, they gave money and turned to the ACB. To this end, senior assistant Venugopal, CDPO Manemma was arrested by ACB DSP Nageswara Rao while accepting the bribe of Rs. 85,000. ACB officials took them into custody, will be produced in the ACB court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.