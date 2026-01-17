Andhra Pradesh Advances in Clean Energy with $10 Billion Green Ammonia Project

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared that Andhra Pradesh has reached a major milestone in the global clean energy sector with the commencement of a groundbreaking green ammonia project in Kakinada, led by AM Green. Launched as part of the state's comprehensive clean energy policy introduced in October 2024, this initiative aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as India’s premier hub for green hydrogen.

The ambitious project, valued at $10 billion, will include 7.5 gigawatts of solar and wind power capacity, alongside a 1-gigawatt pumped storage hydroelectric power plant. Naidu emphasised that the establishment of these facilities in Andhra Pradesh highlights the robust capabilities of the state's clean energy ecosystem.

The green ammonia produced in Kakinada is set to be exported to Germany and other international markets, marking a pivotal step towards the state’s goal of becoming a net exporter of green energy. Chandrababu Naidu described this undertaking as the first project of its kind globally.

In a post on social media platform X, Naidu shared his excitement about participating in the equipment installation ceremony for what he termed a historic project, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.