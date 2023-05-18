Andhra Pradesh: Ajay Kallam condemns false news being spread on YS Viveka's murder case

Andhra Pradesh Principal Advisor to CM Ajay Kallam said that it is wrong to distort the facts in YS Viveka's murder case and found fault with the false news circulating on him in the name of CBI investigation. Speaking at a media conference in Tadepalli on Thursday, he alleged that false news are being spread and denied the rumours that he told the CBI that YS Vivekananda Reddy had a heart attack.

Stating that CBI SP met him a few years ago and asked for details for a meeting, Ajay Kallam said that CBI SP did not ask him anything on heart attack or something else. He said there was no such discussion when the CBI collected the information from him and opined that CBI should respond and condemn the false news.

Ajay Kallam said that the credibility of the CBI will be lost with the false news and requested the CBI to take action against those spreading false news. He said that he went to the manifesto committee meeting on the behest of Ummareddy and said that it is not good to link it with YS Viveka's murder. He said that he had given the information he had to CBI and again condemned the false news being spread.



