Andhra Pradesh: All set for coronavirus vaccination, covishield vaccine dispatched to districts

The coronavirus vaccination program is all set to take of in Andhra Pradesh. The government is preparing to give the vaccine from the 16th of this month. Vaccine boxes were shifted from Pune to Gannavaram and from there it was transferred to districts as well. Necessary storage arrangements were made to store the vaccine and boxes were placed there.

As said earlier, doctors, paramedics and police personnel will be vaccinated in the first instalment. As many as 3,87,983 people have been identified across the state. The Department of Health has prepared a district-wise list.

The health department has sent the messages through an app to those who are in the list to be vaccinated. Going by the district-wise list of covid vaccine recipients with 21,934 in Srikakulam, 17,465 in Vizianagaram, 36,694 in Visakhapatnam, 38,128 in East Godavari, 27,323 in West Godavari, 34,813 in Krishna district, 35,389 in Guntur district, 25,383 in Prakasam district, 33,773 in Chittoor district, 29,065 in Anantapur district, 23,391 in Kadapa district and 33,279 in Kurnool district.

With this, the highest number of people to be vaccinated is from East Godavari district and the lowest is in Vizianagaram district respectively.