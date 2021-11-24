Andhra Pradesh: All set for Kondapalli municipal chairperson election today

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed that the election of Krishna District Kondapalli Municipality Chairman and Vice-Chairman be held on Wednesday. The State Election Commission (SEC) has prepared to allow the Assistant Returning Officer to this extent and issued a notification to hold the election of Kondapalli Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairman on Wednesday as per the directions of the High Court. However, the court did not allow to release of the outcome of the election.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Police Commissioner (in-charge) G. Palaraju has been directed to take steps to provide adequate protection to TDP ward members. Justice Donadi Ramesh on Tuesday issued orders adjourning the next hearing to November 25.



The High Court has heard petitions filed by TDP ward members, MP Kesineni Nani, and independent candidate K Srilakshmi, who won as an independent candidate, in the form of an urgent lunche motion petition seeking directions to issue further orders in connection with the election of Kondapalli Municipality Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Counsel for the petitioners.



Earlier, the election was postponed twice on Monday and Tuesday citing a law and order issue in the municipal corporation. However, the court ruled out and ordered to conduct the elections.