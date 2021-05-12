Andhra Pradesh assembly budget sessions likely on May 21, notification to be released soon

Andhra Pradesh government, headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is contemplating to hold the assembly sessions on the 21st and 22nd of this month to pass the budget for the year 2021-22. However, the BAC meeting will discuss and decide on the number of days sessions will be held, and an official statement from the government is required. The government hopes to hold the assembly sessions for one day.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget sessions are scheduled to be held in March 2021, which has been not possible amid an outbreak of coronavirus second wave and the successive elections for local bodies and Tirupati Lok Sabha. With this, the Cabinet approved the Ordinance at the end of March for three months with a budget of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore.

The funds will be used for the salaries of government employees and the implementation of Navaratna schemes. This is the second year in a row that the government has formulated an ordinance for spending money.