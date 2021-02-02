Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu arrested for allegedly threatening a contestant in Nimmada

Andhra Pradesh TDP president and MLA Atchennaidu has been arrested by the police and shifted to Kottabommali station. A case has been registered against Atchennaidu for threatening a candidate while filing nomination as Sarpanch candidate in Nimmada. He was arrested in this case. Moreover, as part of MP Vijayasai Reddy's visit, the police took precautionary measures to prevent any incidents in Nimmada.

It is learnt that TDP leaders have recently attacked Kinjarapu Appanna, who is contesting as Nimmada Sarpanch candidate. In this backdrop, Vijayasai Reddy will visit his family to express solidarity and assure the support.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief Chandrababu was outraged over Atchennaidu's arrest and asserted that the chief minister is acting on venegance against the TDP leaders. He alleged that the government is creating terror in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. "Nimmada has never had such tensions in the last 40 years; Jagan Reddy will pay the price for this," Naidu opined.

Chandrababu further demanded that Atchennaidu should be released unconditionally immediately and that the false charges against him be dropped immediately.