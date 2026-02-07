Preparing youth for emerging sectors through skill-based education

India is at a significant moment in its demographic and economic journey. Having one of the youngest populations in the world, ournation has a distinctive opportunity to transform its demographic advantage into lasting economic growth. However, this transition will succeed only if our youth are actively equipped with the right skills to thrive in fast-growing, future-focused sectors. The skill gap is further widening in the age of AI as technology is advancing faster than the workforce’s ability to adapt. A Google.org and the Asian Development Bank report suggests that only 1 in 5 Indian youth (20%) has participated in AI skilling programs, showing a significant preparedness gap as emerging sectors increasingly prioritise AI and digital competencies.This gap can be bridged by integrating AI skilling into education through industry-linked and continuous learning models.

However, traditional education models have always been biased towards theoretical learning rather than practice. Although the basic principles in the academic world cannot be fully abandoned, the world of advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics, healthcare, fintech, artificial intelligence, and digital services is developing at a pace that requires a workforce not merely educated but skilled, versatile, and industry-ready. Skill-focused education narrows this gap by incorporating the classroom with hands-on training, real-world exposure, and consistent upskilling.

The start-up industries are driven by emerging technologies, innovations, and changing consumer patterns. These areas require staff members who are able to quickly adapt to new systems, work processes, and workplaces. Skill-based education centres on professional proficiency rather than rote learning, facilitating students to develop job-ready capabilities from an early stage. It emphasises experiential learning, apprenticeships, simulations, and industry partnerships, thereby reiterating that students leave college with confidence and expertise.

Education systems must evolve in close alignment with industry realities. A strong focus on industry-integrated programmes, co-created with sector stakeholders, is essential to ensure curriculum relevance, practical exposure, and employability. When students engage constructively with industry throughout their educational journey, they gain a clearer understanding of workplace expectations, professional practices, and emerging career trends. Such congruence between education and industry is both a means of improving employment and a way of addressing the long-term skills mismatch evident in many industries today.

While ensuring inclusive development, skill-based education becomes a significant factor. It provides access to students with varied socio-economic backgrounds based on ability and performance, and not on academic qualification alone. Through flexible learning pathways, recognition of prior learning, and work-integrated education, skill-based institutions support young individuals in earning while learning and developing long-term careers without undue financial pressure.

Additionally, the future of work will be defined by sustained learning. As technology progresses, skills will demand periodic upgradation. Skill-based education cultivates an approach of lifelong learning, encouraging individuals to remain responsive and robust in a progressive job market. This adaptability will be essential as new roles emerge and existing roles transform.

For India to realise its ambition of becoming a global economic powerhouse, investing in skill-based education is no longer optional. It is a strategic imperative. By deepening cooperation between academic institutions, industry, and government, and by positioning skills at the centre of higher education, we can develop a generation that is not only job-ready but also innovative, entrepreneurial, and globally competitive.

Equipping India’s youth with the appropriate skills today will shape the country’s success in the years ahead. Skill-based education forms the base on which this future must be constructed. The author is co-founder and pro - chancellor, Medhavi Skills University.