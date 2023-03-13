  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu congratulates RRR team for winning Oscar award

Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu
TTD state president Achchennaidu congratulated RRR movie team and expressed happiness for winning Oscar award for Natu-Natu song under best original song category.

TTD state president Achchennaidu congratulated RRR movie team and expressed happiness for winning Oscar award for Natu-Natu song under best original song category. He said that it has taken the power of Telugu cinema to another level with R.R.R and showed world about the greatness of Indian music. He said that he is happy to get the Oscar for Natu Natu song which has already thrilled the whole world. He thanked the film team for once again making the people of the country feel proud.

Meanwhile, the 95th Oscar ceremony was held grandly at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In this ceremony, the Telugu song 'Natu Natu...', which entertained millions of audiences worldwide, won the Academy Award for the best song in the Best Original Song category.

