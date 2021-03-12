Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu demands govt. to withdraw cases against the TDP leaders

The TDP state president Atchennaidu alleged that the YSRCP government is deliberately targeting TDP leaders even after the elections. He was incensed tha TDP in-charge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Guntur 42nd division's TDP contestant had been charged with attempted murder and divisional president Uday and state secretary Kanaparthi had been charged with illegal activities.

He warned of protests across the state if the illegal cases against Telugu leaders across the state are not withdrawn. He was outraged that police didn't file a single case against YSRCP despite commiting irregularities. Atchennaidu questioned what the DGP and SEC were doing in the state. He accused YSRCP of burning farm fields and financially squashing them for lending support to TDP.

He clarified that TDP has not obstructed the duties of the police rather tried to stop the atrocities of YSRCP. Atchannaidu said that it has become habit of filing illegal cases against the TDP party.