Andhra Pradesh: Atchennaidu remanded for 14 days in threatening case at Nimmada

Srikakulam district Kotabommali Court has remanded Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu for 14 days. Police arrested Atchennaidu in Nimmada on Tuesday morning and was taken to the local government hospital for other medical tests, including Coronavirus. Followed by he was later produced in the sessions court and was remanded till the 15th of this month. Achennaidu was shifted to the district jail at Ambolu near Srikakulam.

Meanwhile, tensions were high during the panchayat elections in Atchennaidu's hometown Nimmada. Sarpanch candidate, YSRCP supporter Appanna has lodged a complaint with the Kotabommali police alleging assault on his family members. Police have registered a case against 22 people and arrested 12 people on Monday in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the police arrested Atchennaidu on Tuesday.

Cases have been registered against Atchennaidu under sections 147, 148, 324, 307, 384, 506, 341, 120 (b), 109, 188, Read with 149, IPC 123 (1), RPA 1951 of the IPC respectively. Atchennaidu was arrested on various charges including attempted murder and threatening However, Appanna who filed the case Atchennaidu is a close relative.