Andhra Pradesh: BAC meeting concluded, decides to hold assembly sessions for three days

The Business Advisory Committee meeting held in Assembly to chalk out the agenda for the special sessions was concluded a while ago, and all the legislatures are heading to the assembly house for the session. The BAC has decided to hold the assembly sessions for three days to pass the CRDA amendment bill and decentralisation of development bill. The bills are being introduced in the Assembly, which commenced just now.

Earlier, the hour-long cabinet meeting has discussed the recommendations submitted by the High Power Committee on Amaravati, Decentralisation of development, farmers concerns, employees issues, insider trading, CRDA amendment.

The cabinet had also approved the proposal to extend the tenancy limit for fifteen years to the farmers who gave up their lands for the capital city construction. It was also agreed to establish the Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority in the place of CRDA and set up Pulivendula urban development authority in Kadapa.