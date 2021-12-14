Andhra Pradesh: Bank employee embezzles Rs. 1 crore in Karempudi of Guntur

The incident where an employee of an SBI branch in Karempudi in Guntur district had duped around Rs 1 crore from a bank. Sevanayak, who works as a Gold Loan officer in a bank, was convicted of these irregularities. Going into the details, the bank's chief manager was alerted and informed the higher authorities about the cash flow through a fake account.



With this, the RBI team and the regional office officials entered the field and searched and the cash flow erupted. For the past three months, Sevanayak has been embezzling some of the cash taken from the bank to put in the bank's ATMs.



In a period of three months, he diverted more than Rs. 1 crore. Sevanayak who has become addicted to cricket betting, is spending bank money for the same. However, the authorities detected his fraud on December 4 and took steps to avoid any inconvenience to the clients, and suspended Sevanayak. Bank officials, however, did not comment on the incident.