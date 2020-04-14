Andhra Pradesh Be ready for polls: Kanagaraj

Vijayawada: Justice V Kanagaraj, newly appointed State Election Commissioner (SEC), exhorted the officials of the State Election Commission to be prepared for conducting the elections to the local bodies any time.



Addressing a review meeting with the officials of the State Election Commission here on Monday, the SEC recalled that there was extraordinary condition prevailed in the country due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

He said the Panchayat Raj system plays a vital role in establishing the Gram Swaraj envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi who propounded that the welfare programmes should reach the last man in society.

The officials should be ready to conduct the elections to the local bodies including municipalities, village Panchayats and ZPTCs and MTPCs in the state, he said and asked the officials to prepare an action plan to achieve it.

The SEC said that the election code of conduct plays a very important role during the elections. He appealed to the officials to extend necessary cooperation to bring name and fame to the State Election Commission.

Later, the officials presented the actual position of the local body elections to the SEC. Secretary of the SEC S Ramasundara Reddy, joint secretary AV Satya Ramesh, joint director Sai Prasad, AS Samba Murthy, PS Rama Rao were present.