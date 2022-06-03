Andhra Pradesh: Beggar dies leaving over Rs. 2 lakh cash behind in Kakinada

In a tragic incident, a saint who was living by begging locally died of a heart attack in his room in Kakinada. The locals who noticed it informed the police who went into the room to get shocked by seeing a huge sum of money in gunny bags.



Going into the details, a saint named Ramakrishna came to Velangi of Karpa Mandal in the Kakinada district five years ago. He used to beg locally and also used to make Omelets. He stays in a small room near the local fish market and pulls a cart for a meal at a nearby inn.

However, the saint died of a heart attack on Thursday and the police found currency notes on large scale. Meanwhile, the villagers counted the money in the presence of revenue and police officials, which amounts to Rs. 2 lakh. On the other hand, the body was buried with the help of panchayat workers in the village.