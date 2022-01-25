Andhra Pradesh: BJP extends support to employees over PRC issue, says Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veeraju said the AP government was struggling with financial constraints and could not even pay salaries to its employees. He criticized the government for bringing employees onto the roads. The BJP leaders 'protested in Vijayawada against the government's attitude in support of the employees' struggle in the state. On the occasion, Somu Veerraju demanded the immediate abolition of PRC GOs and made clear that BJP fully supports the employees struggle.

On the other hand, Somu Veerraju objected that all the sources of revenue have gone to the ruling party. BJP chief and former minister Kannada Lakshminarayana said that all systems and institutions were allegedly destroyed by CM Jagan and alleged that mining and liquor businesses are running at a profit.

Meanwhile, the former minister Adinarayana Reddy has alleged that the cases were not booked for running casino in Gudivada. He took a jibe at government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stating that he has become the minister of all portfolios.