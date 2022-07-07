Andhra Pradesh: Board to issue marks sheets after ASE exams

Guntur: The SSC Board will issue marks lists of the students who qualified in SSC public examinations held in April along with the candidates who will pass the SSC advanced supplementary which will be completed in July.

According to official sources, the board had already uploaded the short marks memos of the candidates passed in SSC public examinations held in April.

The students seeking admissions in the Intermediate, polytechnic, IIIT courses may use short marks memo as marks card for the purpose of admissions. Junior colleges are already accepting the short marks memos of SSC students for admission into Intermediate first-year.

Similarly, polytechnics have decided to accept the short marks memos for admission into three-year polytechnic courses. After getting marks list, the students are advised to submit same in their respective colleges.