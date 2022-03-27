  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Boat capsizes in Sileru river in East Godavari, two goes missing

A boat capsized in the Sileru River in East Godavari district leaving two people go missing and two others survived. It appears there were 8 passengers on the boat at the time of the accident.

A boat capsized in the Sileru River in East Godavari district leaving two people go missing and two others survived. It appears there were 8 passengers on the boat at the time of the accident. The incident took place near Y. Ramavaram Mandal Telugu Camp.

Upon learning of the matter, police and officers rushed to the spot and took relief measures. They are carrying out search operations for the missing.

Police identified the missing persons as a resident of Y. Ramavaram Mandal, Mangampadu village and another from Telecomp village. With the help of the swimmers the search activities intensified.

