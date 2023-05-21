Andhra Pradesh: BRS opens the Party office in Guntur, Thota Chandrasekhar flags off

Live
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party headed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao which is trying to enter national politics, has prepared plans for the expansion of the party in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, BRS has opened a state office in Guntur on Sunday. The entire 5-storey building was inaugurated by AP BRS Chief Thota Chandrasekhar with BRS leaders from many districts came in large numbers for the inauguration of the party office.
Meanwhile, a meeting hall was arranged with activists on the first floor of the 5-storey building. Administration departments have been prepared on second and third floors. Also, a hall has been arranged in a spacious place so that the party workers and guests can sit. The party office has been prepared keeping in mind the 2024 elections. AP BRS president Thota Chandrasekhar said that henceforth the party programs will be held from here. He stated that the people of AP are supporting BRS.
On the other hand, the BRS party is preparing to play a key role in national politics and making its impact in Maharashtra. It seems that BRS is planning to enter Madhya Pradesh as well.