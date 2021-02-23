Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves EBC Nestam scheme to assist women financially

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took key decisions. The AP cabinet mainly discussed the implementation of welfare schemes. The government has taken a key decision on the welfare schemes to be implemented in the 2021-22 financial year and approved the calendar of welfare schemes and initiated a new scheme. The has launched another key scheme like YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestam, and Nethanna Nestam. The cabinet has decided to extend the schemes to EBC categories along with SC, ST, BC, Minority, and Kapu women. The cabinet has already approved the EBC Nestam scheme.

In the next three years, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 45,000 per woman beneficiary at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum through the EBC Nestam scheme. The cabinet also decided to make allocations for the scheme in the coming budget. Guidelines for this will also be released soon.

The cabinet then approved a few other key points. There was also talk of unfinished buildings in the capital of Amaravati. The Cabinet has given the green signal to issue a bank guarantee of Rs 3,000 for the completion of buildings within the Amaravati Region Development Authority.