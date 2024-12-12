Ayyappa devotees in thousands throng Yadagirigutta for Giri Pradakshina

Yadagirigutta: The renowned pilgrimage center of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta witnessed a grand gathering of Ayyappa devotees wearing the sacred mala (garland) as part of their spiritual practices.

Over 10,000 Ayyappa devotees, hailing from various districts of Telangana as well as different states, participated in a Giri Pradakshina (circumambulation of the temple hill) to mark Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti. This is the first time in the temple’s history that such a large number of Ayyappa devotees performed Giri Pradakshina. Devotees began arriving at Yadagirigutta from various districts and states on Tuesday night.

Early in the morning, a large number of Ayyappa devotees gathered at the Vaikuntha Dwaram and performed special prayers to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Ayyappa Swamy, who was enshrined in a ceremonial pallaki (palanquin). The event was inaugurated by Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah and Temple EO Bhaskar Rao, who also performed special pujas before initiating the Giri Pradakshina. The entire circumambulation path was filled with Ayyappa devotees chanting the names of Lord Narasimha and Lord Ayyappa, creating a spiritual and festive atmosphere. After completing the Giri Pradakshina, the devotees ascended the steps to the hilltop, where they had a special VIP darshan of the deity inside the sanctum sanctorum, Sri Swayambhu Narasimha Swamy. Temple EO Bhaskar Rao distributed special prasadam to the devotees who participated in the circumambulation.

From morning until afternoon, the temple premises and surroundings were filled with Ayyappa devotees, making it a memorable and spiritually uplifting occasion.