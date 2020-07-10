Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet on July 15

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will meet on the 15th of this month. It is learnt that the Cabinet will discuss various development programs and COVID control measures. The cabinet meeting would be held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. It is learned that during the meeting held on the 11th of last month, the Cabinet approved the YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Chedodu, YSR Sampurna Poshana and YSR Absolute Nutrition Plus schemes.

In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to make changes to the guidelines on the distribution of house site pattas and the creation of 282 teaching and nonteaching posts in the Government Nursing Colleges in Guntur, Srikakulam and Machilipatnam.

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the state has been holding the cabinet meeting once in a month to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Earlier, the government has decided to hold a cabinet meeting every Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases are mounting high. In the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Friday morning, as many as 1608 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 25422 and the death toll increased to 292.