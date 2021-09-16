Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet meeting ends, here are crucial decisions approved

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which met on Thursday has approved some crucial decisions. The cabinet has ordered the removal of the plastics industry in LG Polymers lands and granted ownership permits to LG Polymers to establish an eco-friendly, risk-free industry on those lands. The cabinet also approved the setting up of a minority sub-plan.



The AP Cabinet also approved an amendment to the law relating to the appointment of the Chairman of the Road Development Corporation. The Cabinet has given the green signal to acquire 10,000 MW of solar power in association with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a central government agency. The state government has also decided to allocate 10,000 MW for agricultural use.

The Cabinet also approved the conversion of R&B vacancies and buildings to RDC and has given the green signal for the implementation of the Microsoft project with Rs 30.79 crore. The state government had decided to train 1.62 lakh students in skill development in collaboration with Microsoft. Microsoft offers training in 40 certification courses at 300 colleges and skill development centers across the state. The cabinet further approved the YSR Asara scheme and a loan scheme of Rs 35,000 for housing and a 3 percent interest loan scheme.

