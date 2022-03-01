Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting postponed, to be held on March 7

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on March 3 has been postponed to March 7. The decision to postpone was taken amid the ceremony of late Minister Goutham Reddy who died of heart attack on February 21.

However, the assembly budget sessions are scheduled to begin on March 7. After the Governor's speech on the first day, the cabinet meeting will be held. The government is contemplating to hold the budget sessions for twenty days. However, the decision on it will be taken in BAC meeting.

Apart from the introduction of budget in the assembly, the government is likely to bring a few bills especially three capital bill and a bill on the increase of retirement age to the employees. On the other hand, there is a debate on whether the TDP would attend the meetings.