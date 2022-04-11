Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet Portfolios alloted to the newly sworn-in ministers

Andhra Pradesh government has allotted portfolios for the new ministers. It is learned that a total of 25 ministers were sworn in on Monday morning and the departments were immediately assigned to the ministers in this order. Five of the entire cabinet were given the chance to be deputy chief ministers. has allotted portfolios for the new. It is learned that a total of 25 ministers were sworn in on Monday morning and the departments were immediately assigned to the ministers in this order. Five of the entire cabinet were given the chance to be deputy chief ministers.

It is learnt that the new ministers of Andhra Pradesh have been sworn in. Five new cabinet ministers have been appointed as deputy chief ministers. Rajanna Dora, Kottu Satyanarayana, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Amzath Basha and Narayana Swamy were given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

SI.No Name of Minister Portfolios 1 Dharmana Prasada Rao Revenue ; Registrations & Stamps. 2 Seediri Appala Raju Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries 3 Botcha Sathyanarayana Education 4 Rajanna Dora Peedika -Deputy Chief Minister Tribal Welfare 5 Gudivada Amarnath Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce ; Information Technology. 6 Budi Mutyala Naidu -- Deputy Chief Minister Panchayat Raj & Rural Development 7 Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao Roads & Buildings 8 Pinipe Viswarupu Transport 9 Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna Backward Classes Welfare Information & Public Relations ; Cinematography. 10 Taneti Vanitha Home & Disaster Management. 11 Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs 12 Kottu Satyanarayana -- Deputy Chief Minister Endowments 13 Jogi Ramesh Housing 14 Merugu Nagarjuna Social Welfare 15 Vidadala Rajini Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education 16 Ambati Rambabu Water Resources 17 Audimulapu Suresh Municipal Administration & Urban Development 18 Kakani Govardhana Reddy Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing 19 PeddiReddi Ramachandra Reddy Energy ; Forest, Environment, Science & Technology ; Mines & Geology 20 R. K. Roja Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement 21 K. Narayana Swamy -- Deputy Chief Minister Excise 22 Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari -- Deputy Chief Minister Minority Welfare 23 Buggana Rajendranath Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training 24 Gummanur Jayaram Labour, Employment,Training & Factories 25 K.V. Ushasri Charan Women, Children, Differently abled and Senigr Citizens Welfare