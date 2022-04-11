Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet Portfolios alloted to the newly sworn-in ministers
Andhra Pradesh government has allotted portfolios for the new ministers. It is learned that a total of 25 ministers were sworn in on Monday morning and the departments were immediately assigned to the ministers in this order.
Five of the entire cabinet were given the chance to be deputy chief ministers.
It is learnt that the new ministers of Andhra Pradesh have been sworn in. Five new cabinet ministers have been appointed as deputy chief ministers. Rajanna Dora, Kottu Satyanarayana, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Amzath Basha and Narayana Swamy were given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.
|SI.No
|Name of Minister
|Portfolios
|1
|Dharmana Prasada Rao
|Revenue ; Registrations & Stamps.
|2
|Seediri Appala Raju
|Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries
|3
|Botcha Sathyanarayana
|Education
|4
|Rajanna Dora Peedika -Deputy Chief Minister
|Tribal Welfare
|5
|Gudivada Amarnath
|Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce ; Information Technology.
|6
|Budi Mutyala Naidu -- Deputy Chief Minister
|Panchayat Raj & Rural Development
|7
|Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao
|Roads & Buildings
|8
|Pinipe Viswarupu
|Transport
|9
|Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna
|Backward Classes Welfare Information & Public Relations ; Cinematography.
|10
|Taneti Vanitha
|Home & Disaster Management.
|11
|Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao
|Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs
|12
|Kottu Satyanarayana -- Deputy Chief Minister
|Endowments
|13
|Jogi Ramesh
|Housing
|14
|Merugu Nagarjuna
|Social Welfare
|15
|Vidadala Rajini
|Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education
|16
|Ambati Rambabu
|Water Resources
|17
|Audimulapu Suresh
|Municipal Administration & Urban Development
|18
|Kakani Govardhana Reddy
|Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing
|19
|PeddiReddi Ramachandra Reddy
|Energy ; Forest, Environment, Science & Technology ; Mines & Geology
|20
|R. K. Roja
|Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement
|21
|K. Narayana Swamy -- Deputy Chief Minister
|Excise
|22
|Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari -- Deputy Chief Minister
|Minority Welfare
|23
|Buggana Rajendranath
|Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training
|24
|Gummanur Jayaram
|Labour, Employment,Training & Factories
|25
|K.V. Ushasri Charan
|Women, Children, Differently abled and Senigr Citizens Welfare
It is known that Amzath Basha, Adimulapu Suresh, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, the Venugopala Krishna, Gummanuru Jayaram, Narayana Swamy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy were retained in the cabinet once again.
