Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet Portfolios alloted to the newly sworn-in ministers

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government has allotted portfolios for the new ministers. It is learned that a total of 25 ministers were sworn in on Monday morning and the departments were immediately assigned to the ministers in this order. Five of the entire cabinet were given the chance to be deputy chief ministers.
It is learnt that the new ministers of Andhra Pradesh have been sworn in. Five new cabinet ministers have been appointed as deputy chief ministers. Rajanna Dora, Kottu Satyanarayana, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Amzath Basha and Narayana Swamy were given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.
SI.NoName of MinisterPortfolios
1Dharmana Prasada RaoRevenue ; Registrations & Stamps.
2Seediri Appala RajuAnimal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries
3Botcha SathyanarayanaEducation
4Rajanna Dora Peedika -Deputy Chief MinisterTribal Welfare
5Gudivada AmarnathIndustries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce ; Information Technology.
6Budi Mutyala Naidu -- Deputy Chief MinisterPanchayat Raj & Rural Development
7Dadisetti Ramalingeswara RaoRoads & Buildings
8Pinipe ViswarupuTransport
9Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopal KrishnaBackward Classes Welfare Information & Public Relations ; Cinematography.
10Taneti VanithaHome & Disaster Management.
11Karumuri Venkata Nageswara RaoCivil Supplies & Consumer Affairs
12Kottu Satyanarayana -- Deputy Chief MinisterEndowments
13Jogi RameshHousing
14Merugu NagarjunaSocial Welfare
15Vidadala RajiniHealth, Family Welfare & Medical Education
16Ambati RambabuWater Resources
17Audimulapu SureshMunicipal Administration & Urban Development
18Kakani Govardhana ReddyAgriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing
19PeddiReddi Ramachandra ReddyEnergy ; Forest, Environment, Science & Technology ; Mines & Geology
20R. K. RojaTourism, Culture & Youth Advancement
21K. Narayana Swamy -- Deputy Chief MinisterExcise
22Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari -- Deputy Chief MinisterMinority Welfare
23Buggana RajendranathFinance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training
24Gummanur JayaramLabour, Employment,Training & Factories
25K.V. Ushasri CharanWomen, Children, Differently abled and Senigr Citizens Welfare
It is known that Amzath Basha, Adimulapu Suresh, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, the Venugopala Krishna, Gummanuru Jayaram, Narayana Swamy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy were retained in the cabinet once again.
