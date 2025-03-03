Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to Convene on March 7, Key Policy Decisions Expected

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene on 7 March at 3 p.m. at the State Secretariat, with crucial administrative and policy matters likely to be discussed. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has issued a circular informing Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries about the meeting.

Officials have been directed to submit any proposals for Cabinet consideration by 4 p.m. on 5 March. This deadline suggests that the government is keen on a structured and timely review of pending policy matters.

With the meeting scheduled amid ongoing discussions on various governance and development issues, speculation is rife about possible key decisions, including welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and administrative reforms. The Cabinet’s agenda is expected to reflect the government’s priorities in the run-up to the next phase of policy implementation.