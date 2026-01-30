Rights group condemns brutal attack on Christian man in Pakistan

Islamabad: A leading minority rights group on Friday drew attention to a brutal attack on a Christian man in Pakistan’s Punjab, expressing concerns over the dangers and challenges faced by religious minorities across the country.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), Zahid Masih, a Christian man employed as a bonded labourer and security guard in the Bahawalpur region of Punjab province, was attacked on January 21 by a fellow worker, Muhammad Ali Azhar.

The rights body stated that the situation escalated after Azhar repeatedly hurled derogatory comments at Masih, and when the latter confronted the abuse, Azhar poured petrol on his face and set him ablaze.

The assailant’s intent, it said, was to burn Masih alive, but the timely intervention by the members of the Christian community saved him from further harm.

“Throughout the confrontation, the attacker allegedly made hateful comments, specifically targeting Masih’s Christian faith, and asserting religious superiority. This shocking assault, which left Masih with physical injuries and severe psychological trauma, has sent shockwaves through the Christian community in Pakistan,” the VOPM stated.

Highlighting the alarming frequency of discrimination and violence faced by Christian labourers in Pakistan, who often endure harassment and maltreatment due to their religious identity, the rights body said, "Zahid Masih’s traumatic experience serves as a stark reminder of the precarious position of religious minorities, particularly in labour-intensive sectors where they are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse."

Several human rights organisations have condemned the attack and called for stronger legal measures to protect minority communities, while legal experts emphasise the need for institutional reforms to ensure justice for victims and to curb religious intolerance in Pakistan.

The VOPM stated that Masih is currently undergoing medical treatment for his injuries and that his psychological recovery is expected to be a long process.

“The incident has drawn attention to the inadequacies of current legal protections and calls for broader social and cultural shifts to combat intolerance and discrimination. The attack on Zahid Masih is a sobering reminder of the deep-rooted challenges faced by religious minorities in Pakistan. It underscores the need for comprehensive reform to protect vulnerable communities and uphold the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and religious freedom for all citizens, regardless of their faith,” it noted.