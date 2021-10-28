Andhra Pradesh cabinet to meet today to discuss crucial issues

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 11 am under the chairmanship of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the cabinet is likely to discuss 20 to 25 items at the meeting. It is reported that cabinet to discuss on Cinematography department especially about the online sale of movie tickets.



The cabinet will give its approval for the amendment of the law over the appointment of TTD Board members as the High Court has given a stay on the appointment of 52 members as special invitees. The decisions will be taken regarding the Endowments department.



In the evening, CM Jagan will also meet AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan. As the state government will present the YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards on November 1 on the occasion of State Formation Day, the Chief Minister will invite the governor to be the chief guest at the event.



There is Information that the chief minister is likely to bring to the notice of the governor over various matters such as the appointment of special invitees in TTD, the lease of Endowments lands, and the establishment of a surveillance unit in the department. It will also report on assembly meetings next month.