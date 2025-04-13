Andhra Pradesh Calls for Proposals: Join the Drone Revolution with Drone-as-a-Service Initiative

Andhra Pradesh offers an ideal ecosystem for drone manufacturing and services

Comprehensive support and incentives assured for investors.

AP Drone Corporation, invites stakeholders to participate in this pioneering initiative.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is rapidly progressing with the aim of becoming the Drone Capital of India. State’s vision to develop world-class drones using indigenous technologies and to emerge as a significant player in the global drone industry.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and industry leaders are invited to bring forward their proposals and to shape the future of drone industry. In alignment with the vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the AP Drone Corporation is executing strategic initiatives to foster rapid growth in the drone sector and is working to make drone services widely available in administration as well as to the public.

Submit Use Case Proposals

The corporation has extensively studied how drones can be beneficial, and in which sectors they can be effectively used. It has identified over 100 practical drone use cases across sectors and continues to explore new applications. Proposals are welcomed from startups, established companies, and individuals eager to innovate in this space.

300 Acres for Drone City in Orvakal

A state-of-the-art Drone City is being developed over 300 acres in Orvakal, Kurnool district. A master plan and land acquisition are already completed. The AP Drone Corporation invites enthusiastic investors and companies to come forward and invest in this project. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has already been released. The Drone City aims to become one of the best in the world, with designated zones for drone manufacturing, component production, testing, startups, import-export facilities, payload testing airstrip, exhibition center, auditorium, and more – all in one place. The government calls this the most suitable location in the country for investment in drone manufacturing and services, offering multiple incentives to investors.

AP Drone Mart Portal

To connect investors, businesses, and the public in the drone sector, the AP Drone Corporation is launching a dedicated portal named AP Drone Mart. This portal will list companies offering drone services, their contact details, and other relevant information. Whether individuals, businesses, or institutions need drone services, they can use this portal to find suitable providers. The Drone Corporation is inviting bids from interested companies for empanelment to be listed on this portal.

Submit Proposals by the 21st

Organizations interested in investing in Drone City at Orvakal, entrepreneurs developing drone use cases, and startup companies seeking empanelment are requested to submit their proposals to the AP Drone Corporation online by the 21st of April, 2024. For more details, and submission of your proposals please visit www.apsfl.in/notifications.php or send through WhatsApp Number ‪+91 79955 11440‬

Drone Services in All Government Departments

The AP Drone Corporation is working to implement drone services across all government departments. Wherever feasible, drones will be used to provide improved services to the public. The Corporation is coordinating with various departments and offering technical assistance in drone applications. Departments like Mines, Municipal Administration, Revenue, Forests, Roads & Buildings, Panchayati Raj, Environment, Irrigation, Agriculture, Home, and Endowments are already in the process of integrating drone services.

Issued by: Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, Vijayawada