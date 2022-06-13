Andhra Pradesh: Car catches fire in Nellore district, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a moving car at Ulavapadu National Highway in Nellore district on Monday. However, no casualties reported and a major accident is averted.



Going into the details, car caught fire on when the couple along with two children were traveling in the car and the vigilant driver alerted in a timely manner and got out of the car avoiding the accident.

The incident took place near Mannetikota cross road while the family was on their way from Guntur to Bangalore. The passengers and locals breathed in a sigh of relief as no one was injured in the accident.

The fire crews received information immediately and extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire in the car is yet to be known.