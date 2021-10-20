Andhra Pradesh: Cases filed against Nara Lokesh and others over alleged attack on Circle Inspector

In the latest development taken place in the attack on the Andhra Pradesh Opposition Telugu Desam party office, an attempted murder case has been registered against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for allegedly attacking Circle Inspector Nayak who came to the TDP office. Lokesh was named as A-1, Ashok Babu as A-2, Alapati Raja as A3, and Tenali Shravan Kumar as A-4. Also, a case of SC and ST atrocity has been registered against them along with attempted murder. Moreover, cases have been registered against 70 other TDP activists.



There was unrest in the state ever since the TDP leader Pattabhi made indecent remarks against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday morning, which led to protests at the TDP offices across the state. However, the leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu has given a call for a state bandh on Wednesday. With this, there are clashes between TDP and YSRCP over the bandh.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu has decided to hold a 36-hour hunger strike against the government attacks on TDP offices. It remains to be seen where this row would end. The YSRCP leaders are retorting back and demanding apologies from the TDP for making filthy comments on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.