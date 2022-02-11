Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu criticises the YSRCP govt. over debts of the state

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that the latter has left the public aside without development. He said living standards in the state had deteriorated since the YSRCP came to power and the future of the state has gone into darkness. Naidu was incensed that constitutional systems are being destroyed and alleged illegal arrests of those who questioned the government. The former chief minister has opined that the public should get aware of the YSRCP atrocities.



Meanwhile, Naidu criticised the government for pushing the state into a debt trap. He alleged Jagan government has incurred debts of Rs 7 lakh crore in the last three years putting a burden of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on every family in the state. Naidu was incensed that all government assets were being mortgaged and accused that YS Jagan is thinking that he is the last CM of the state.

Naidu said prices of essential commodities, gas, and liquor in the state were higher than in AP. He said settlements were being made everywhere, exploiting natural resources, and demanded the release of a white paper on the state's financial situation. Chandrababu was outraged that the AP government did not even give a rupee of compensation to the corona victims.