Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu fires on YS Jagan over attacks on opposition leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ruling the state anarchically, said Telugu Desam Party national president and leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu. Chandrababu was incensed that the ruling YSR Congress party leaders were behaving like rowdies and strongly condemned the attack on TDP leader Pattabhi. Later, he visited Pattabhi at his residence in Vijayawada and asked for details about the incident. Meanwhile, Chandrababu told the media that he was deeply anguish with the attitude of the YSRCP leaders.

Chandrababu said the situation today would not have come about if action had been taken when Pattabhi was attacked for the first time. He demanded that DGP Gautam Sawang to respond to this. "Jagan is not the one who pays the salaries of the police; it is the money of the people," Naidu fumed at DGP. He warned that YSRCP leaders would not even come out if the people revolt and expressed concern that the attack took place in a colony named after Ambedkar, who wrote the constitution.

Chandrababu said TDP leaders would give a memorandum to the chief minister tand people should also think about such attacks. He expressed concern that even the girl child would not be protected if the people were negligent during the government's rule. He said Jagan's strategy was to intimidate those who criticise him to commit suicide with threats. On the other hand, he was fumed at the government over the arrest of TDP state president Atchennaidu.