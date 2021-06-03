Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu is conspiring against YSRCP govt., alleges Jupudi Prabhakar

YSRCP senior leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said that the constitution was given the highest respect during the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said CM Jagan was implementing every policy in line with the constitution. He is working for the betterment of the backward classes. " Chandrababu could not sleep seeing the development in the state," he said.

Jupudi said CM YS Jagan is working towards development and asked to say what Chandrababu had done for the Dalits during his rule after the bifurcation of the state. He demanded that Chandrababu tell him where injustice was done to Dalits in the state. "Chandrababu should tell where the attacks and atrocities on Dalits took place," Jupudi said.



Chandrababu's job seems to be to be conspiring against the government and is spewing poison on the state. "There is no tolerance for slander against the government. The thieves are conspiring to return to power, " said Jupudi.