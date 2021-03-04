Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu to tour Kurnool today campaign for upcoming civic polls

The election campaign heats up in Kurnool with the ruling YSRCP on the one hand and the TDP on the other are trying to woo the people. The parties are embarking on a campaign strategy aimed at gaining a foothold in Kurnool. With this election becoming a challenge for the TDP while the top leaders are entering the campaign arena.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections are taking place after almost 15 years. With this, the top TDP leaders are entering the campaign for victory. TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu directly set out to campaign who will tour Kurnool today. He will participate and address roadshows in many places. The district TDP leaders made all the arrangements in the wake of Chandrababu's visit. The party leaders have pinned hopes on Babu's campaign believing that it would strengthen the TDP candidates.

Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow will be held from Old Bus Stand, RS Road, Morya Inn, Bellary Chowrasta, Kalluru Chennamma Circle in Kurnool. TDP leaders said Chandrababu would address the people wherever necessary. Overall, the politics seem to have gained momentum with Chandrababu's visit to Kurnool.