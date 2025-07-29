Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Seeks AI Collaboration in Singapore

During his visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with Mohan Kankanavalli, Deputy Executive Chairman of AI Singapore, to discuss the establishment of AI research and innovation centres in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting, held on the third day of Naidu's trip, focused on creating partnerships with local universities and research institutes.

Naidu urged AI Singapore to prioritise collaboration with educational institutions in the state, outlining a proposal for implementing AI training programs, exchange initiatives, and skill development modules aimed at enhancing students' capabilities. The discussions also encompassed the application of AI across various sectors including medicine, agriculture, education, and civil services.

In addition, Naidu and Kankanavalli explored opportunities for technology promotion and deep tech innovations within the AI industry. The Chief Minister expressed optimism about leveraging AI to drive progress in Andhra Pradesh, making a strong case for international cooperation in this rapidly evolving field.