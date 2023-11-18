Live
- A hattrick of success: Salman Khan grateful for fans' unending love for 'Tiger' franchise
- Their strength is ebbing: families after speaking to workers trapped in tunnel
- AP govt. hikes liquor prices in the state, issues orders
- President Murmu greets citizens on Chhath Puja, asks them to respect mother nature
- Katrina on possibility of solo film on her YRF spy universe character: That dialogue is always open By Komal Panchamatia
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for President's visit
- Toll in fire accident in apartment building rises to 10; building owner held
- Delinquencies have gone up in unsecured loans, especially in small ticket size personal loans
- WhatsApp to add a Chatbot Button for Talks with Meta AI
- Calcutta HC allows victim’s family to take possession of body in custodial death case
Just In
Highlights
In view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Andhra Pradesh on November 22, Chief Secretary K S
Amaravati: In view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Andhra Pradesh on November 22, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took stock of the arrangements being made. The President is scheduled to visit Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Sri Sathyasai district on Wednesday (November 22).
"President Droupadi Murmu will board an Air Force aircraft at 12:30 pm on November 22 at Bengaluru and reach Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district," Reddy said in an official press release. Later, Murmu will proceed to Prasanthi Nilayam to participate in the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathyasai Institute of Higher Learning, he said. The Chief Secretary reviewed multi-departmental preparations being made for the visit of Murmu
